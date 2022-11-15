Mayim Bialik reveals the unconventional photo she chose for her ‘Jeopardy!’ ID

‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik went the unexpected route for the photo on her show ID card.

&gt;

This week Bialik revealed her ID badge which featured a photo of her in a hospital gown.

“When @jeopardy asks you to send a picture for your ID and you decide to be fun and send a selfie you took in the dressing room at your first ever mammogram,” she added a laughing emoji to complete the caption on the image’s Instagram post.

Earlier this year the “Call Me Kat” sitcom star posted a series of images of herself wearing a blue hospital gown during a mammogram procedure.

Captioning that post she wrote, “Here’s your friendly neighborhood reminder to please get your yearly Pap tests and mammograms if you’re over 40, or have a family history!!

She jokingly continued, “Fun fact about my recent visit – I somehow managed to break open the top of the gown, making it unwearable. (I tore it open like a toilet seat cover.) The doctor said she had never seen anyone not know how to put on a top.”

“Guess a PhD means nothing when faced with a paper hospital gown,” she finished jokingly.

Besides being an actor and “Jeopardy!” host she also holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.

