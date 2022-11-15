Mayim Bialik reveals the unconventional photo she chose for her ‘Jeopardy!’ ID
‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik went the unexpected route for the photo on her show ID card.
This week Bialik revealed her ID badge which featured a photo of her in a hospital gown.
“When @jeopardy asks you to send a picture for your ID and you decide to be fun and send a selfie you took in the dressing room at your first ever mammogram,” she added a laughing emoji to complete the caption on the image’s Instagram post.
Earlier this year the “Call Me Kat” sitcom star posted a series of images of herself wearing a blue hospital gown during a mammogram procedure.
Captioning that post she wrote, “Here’s your friendly neighborhood reminder to please get your yearly Pap tests and mammograms if you’re over 40, or have a family history!!
She jokingly continued, “Fun fact about my recent visit – I somehow managed to break open the top of the gown, making it unwearable. (I tore it open like a toilet seat cover.) The doctor said she had never seen anyone not know how to put on a top.”
“Guess a PhD means nothing when faced with a paper hospital gown,” she finished jokingly.
Besides being an actor and “Jeopardy!” host she also holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0