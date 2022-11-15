Moviegoers Flocking Back to Theaters as 'Wakanda Forever' Hits Big
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the box office for its opening weekend, making it the second-largest opening weekend of the year. John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision joined Cheddar News to discuss the revival of in-person moviegoing. "I think finally you'll see moviegoing return to the 80 percent level, audience levels 80 percent plus, which is, I think, finally where the industry begins to stabilize and recover and build from there," he said.
