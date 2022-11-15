ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

Texas Tech Athletics announces extension with Advance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced a multi-year extension in its partnership with Advance, an industry leader in Name, Image, and Likeness consulting, education and life skills development for student-athletes. “Texas Tech Athletics is committed to providing our student-athletes with tools necessary to succeed in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech's Sands signs contract extension

Texas Tech men's golf head coach Greg Sands has signed a seven-year contract extension to remain with the program, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. The extension would run through the 2029-30 season and totals $2.8 million in value. Since his hiring in 2001, Sands has built up a program that perennially...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Red Raider fans braving the wintry weather to win in Iowa

LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures won’t break 20 degrees in Ames when Texas Tech faces Iowa State this weekend, but that will not stop some dedicated fans from braving the wintry weather for a win. “Texas Tech graduates have that West Texas spirit. They don’t quit, they adapt,” Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Whitharral High School football team will have a game with Klondike High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chilly weekend, warmer next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
LUBBOCK, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
LUBBOCK, TX

