WWIII Concerns Flood Twitter After Russian Missiles Reportedly Hit Poland

By Andrew Stanton
 3 days ago

As reports emerged on Tuesday that a Russian missile struck a Polish village , killing two people, some social media users shared concerns about the possibility of World War III.

A U.S. official confirmed the strike to the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, but more details about the strike remained unknown. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but did not immediately comment on the reports. Polish media reported that two people died after the strike in the village of Przewodów, located near the Poland-Ukraine border, according to the AP.

Poland is a member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ). Any NATO member state may invoke Article 5 in the event of an attack, which would draw an international response from other members, including the United States.

"WWIII" quickly began trending on Twitter amid these reports, with some users raising concerns about the possibility of a heightened military response. However, Poland has not invoked Article 5—and doing so would not automatically trigger World War III.

"I didn't have WWIII on my list of existential crises this week," tweeted Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Aaron Paul.

"World war 3 is maybe breaking out and i am here clicking on accounts' verified checks to see whether they're officials or twitter blue subscribers," tweeted Buzzfeed reporter David Mack.

Others encouraged a more patient approach, urging people not to jump to conclusions that the strike will result in escalated military conflict.

"Today's Twitter Challenge: Do not predict World War 3, and instead let diplomats do their work," Complexly CEO Hank Green tweeted .

"Important on Article 5. It's often said that an attack on a NATO ally could 'Trigger' an A 5 response but NATO officials really stress that Article 5 is a conversation, not a machine. 'An Article 5 Response' can take all sorts of forms. It's not a WWIII button," tweeted Defense One editor Patrick Tucker.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, an expert on diplomacy, tweeted : "Senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two. Many people now mentioning triggering Article 5. We must ALL keep a calm, and collected head here. Putin wants WWIII. He's in this war, until his end. We cannot give him that."

The strikes marked the first time since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war in February that missiles have crossed the borders into a NATO member state. It comes after a Ukrainian energy official warned Russia's latest attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure could affect the Eastern European nation's neighbors.

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday U.S. defense officials are aware of the reports and committed the U.S. to defending NATO .

"When it comes to our security commitments and Article 5, we've been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he said.

Update 11/15/2022, 3:47 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
