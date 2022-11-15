ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Looked Good In Return To Practice Ahead Of Potential Debuts

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to receive a huge boost with the expected returns of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant on Friday. The Lakers will enter Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record after shooting woes set them back in the first month of the 2022-23 season. But fortunes seem to be finally turning for L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Video: LeBron James Potentially Takes Swipe At Front Office While Talking Aaron Rodgers & Packers

LeBron James must have certainly hoped for a better start to the 2022-23 season after the Los Angeles Lakers went through the first month of games with a 3-10 record. James reportedly sought assurances from L.A.’s front office that the team would be competitive in the near future. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka is understood to have promised the four-time NBA champion he would be able to compete for the championship for as long as he dons purple and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Hangs Hat On ‘Playing The Right Way’

The Los Angeles Lakers had to wait over 10 days to get their third win of the season, suffering five straight losses before Sunday’s 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. In LeBron James’ absence, Anthony Davis stepped up and carried L.A. to the much-needed triumph, racking up 37 points and 18 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and Austin Reaves chipped in 15, going a combined 7-for-9 (78%) for 3 — as the Lakers collectively shot at least 40% from downtown in a second straight game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy