Amsterdam man faces felony weapons, DWI counts after Albany County Thruway stop, troopers say

ALBANY COUNTY – An Amsterdam man is facing felony weapons and DWI counts after a Monday evening Thruway stop in Bethlehem, New York State Police said.

Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 87 in the town of Bethlehem for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Troopers then determined Harrington to be intoxicated and that he had a suspended license, police said.

As police inventoried the vehicle, they discovered an American Tactical Inc .223 rifle with an illegal pistol grip, muzzle break and expandable butt stock, along with a Weatherby bolt action .7mm Remington Magnum rifle, police said.

Police then determined Harrington had a prior felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing the firearms, police said.

Harrington was transported to the police barracks where he refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Harrington was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, felonies, along with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, police said.

Harrington was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

