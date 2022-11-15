ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Amsterdam man faces felony weapons, DWI counts after Albany County Thruway stop, troopers say

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSwXl_0jBrPgs500

ALBANY COUNTY – An Amsterdam man is facing felony weapons and DWI counts after a Monday evening Thruway stop in Bethlehem, New York State Police said.

Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 87 in the town of Bethlehem for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Troopers then determined Harrington to be intoxicated and that he had a suspended license, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

As police inventoried the vehicle, they discovered an American Tactical Inc .223 rifle with an illegal pistol grip, muzzle break and expandable butt stock, along with a Weatherby bolt action .7mm Remington Magnum rifle, police said.

Police then determined Harrington had a prior felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing the firearms, police said.

Harrington was transported to the police barracks where he refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Harrington was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, felonies, along with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, police said.

Harrington was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0jBrPgs500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dqSg_0jBrPgs500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YJtY_0jBrPgs500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JQaj_0jBrPgs500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFO0X_0jBrPgs500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVMGC_0jBrPgs500

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Whitehall man arrested for home burglary

On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden.
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two in Wilton for possessing 400 pounds of Cannabis

On November 10, 2022, State Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63, of Brooklyn, NY, and Hongqiang Shi, 28, of Flushing, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree, a class “D” felony. On November 10, 2022, at about 12:10 p.m., Troopers assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit...
WILTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting

TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
MALONE, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
theupstater.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest

BETHLEHEM — An Amsterdam man was arrested on numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway, according to state police. Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by troopers Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on the Thruway in Bethlehem for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.
BETHLEHEM, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
328
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy