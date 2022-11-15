Read full article on original website
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The two...
Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands
On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications
In an effort to help people whose loved ones died of COVID-19, Monterey County offers its Funeral Assistance Program for some much needed funds as families mourn. The post Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications appeared first on KION546.
Lookout Update: Permanent Santa Cruz parklet ordinance passes final readthrough
Perhaps the biggest change from Oct. 25, when the ordinance was first reviewed by the Santa Cruz City Council, is in the estimated costs of the city's preapproved parklet designs. After initial plans rang in at $50,000-70,000, they now range from $14,000 to $20,000.
San Jose mother arrested in infant's Nov. 5 death: Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department. Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.
Pacific Grove asks public for feedback on proposed skatepark
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The city of Pacific Grove has asked the public for input on a skatepark project proposal. Video Player: Monarch butterflies are back in Pacific Grove. Earlier this year, the city council approved seed funding for a skatepark within city limits. A survey was posted on...
Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete
Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
Pickup Truck Crashes Into Saratoga House
A pickup truck crashed into a house in Saratoga Friday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along Montpere Way, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The crash was so loud it was initially...
Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez
OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway
SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home
A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
