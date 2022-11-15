Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Two former Cleveland Browns signed by Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns' defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward
The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Tomlin Was VERY Close to Leaving Steelers for TV?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are as loyal to their head coaches as any team in the NFL. In fact, they're actually more loyal than any team in the NFL. But that only happens if both sides are as dedicated to each other. There's a rumor floating around the internet...
McDaniel, the Shoes, and the Dolphins Bye Message
Head coach Mike McDaniel had very specific directives for his Miami Dolphins players heading into their bye week
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Linked With Gordon Hayward
View the original article to see embedded media. With the season progressing and the Miami Heat encountering roster problems, they have once again been linked to Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward. This time, though, they will have to compete with the Dallas Mavericks and other possible teams. On Thursday, Heavy.com...
