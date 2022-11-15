Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
FOX 21 Online
Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade
The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
Here Is What Is New At Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour Of Lights For 2022
The 2022 Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens for the season on Saturday, November 19, marking the start of the holiday season in the Northland. Celebrating its 19th year, even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance, you will...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
Superior To ‘Retire’ Holiday Tree After This Year + Plant New In Its Place
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
Christina Milian Poses In Superior, Starts Duluth Diaries On Instagram
A star is among us in the Northland and thankfully, she's documenting a lot of her adventures on Instagram! Actress and singer Christina Milian is spending time in Duluth right now thanks to a project she is working on. Back in November, I spotted a post by the star and...
Amazing Christmas Tours Begin Soon At Glensheen Mansion in Duluth
With flying this week across the Northland, the Christmas City of the North Parade good to go this Friday and Bentleyville opening for the 2022 season Saturday, it's safe to say that the holiday spirit has arrived. There are a lot of festive and fun things to do in the...
Avoid Long Weekend Parking Lines By Riding The Shuttle Train To Duluth’s Bentleyville
Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa skydives into Bayfront Festival Park at 4:55 p.m. The attraction draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and busiest time to go is on Fridays and Saturday. If you live in the...
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes
Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion
Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0