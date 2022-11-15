ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MIX 108

Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area

Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN
B105

MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland

Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
CLOQUET, MN
B105

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
B105

NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes

Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion

Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
DULUTH, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
