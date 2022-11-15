ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Spotlight: Death on a Winter Stroll by Francine Mathews

No-nonsense Nantucket detective Merry Folger grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and two murders as the island is overtaken by Hollywood stars and DC suits. Nantucket Police Chief Meredith Folger is acutely conscious of the stress COVID-19 has placed on the community she loves. Although the island has proved a refuge for many during the pandemic, the cost to Nantucket has been high. Merry hopes that the Christmas Stroll, one of Nantucket’s favorite traditions, in which Main Street is transformed into a winter wonderland, will lift the island’s spirits. But the arrival of a large-scale TV production, and the Secretary of State and her family, complicates matters significantly.
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): Matters of the Heart by Heidi Gray McGill

Welcome to the Blog + Review Blitz for Matters of the Heart by Heidi Gray McGill, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Keep reading for an excerpt!. She determines to champion the needs of others, no matter the fallout. He’s determined to be his own man and make his own way....
Reclaiming Hope in Wishing Bridge

By Ruth Logan Herne, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! I’m delighted to have Ruthy on the blog today to talk about the heroine we’ll meet in her new Wishing Bridge book!. RECLAIMING HOPE IN WISHING BRIDGE by Ruth Logan Herne. SERIES: Wishing Bridge #5. GENRE: Women’s Fiction with...
Book Spotlight: Under a Veiled Moon by Karen Odden

In the tradition of C. S. Harris and Anne Perry, a fatal disaster on the Thames and a roiling political conflict set the stage for Karen Odden’s second Inspector Corravan historical mystery. September 1878. One night, as the pleasure boat the Princess Alice makes her daily trip up the...

