ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
James Patrick

Deep Fried Turkey Recipe

Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
WGN TV

Dean shares recipe for air fryer turkey

Dean Richards shares his recipe and tips to air fry a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving. Rub the turkey in olive oil. In a small bowl combine Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub on the outside of the turkey. Slice the butter and put it under the skin...
Delish

Sheet-Pan Maple-Bacon Green Beans

Eating your veggies isn’t hard when there’s crispy bacon, tender, blistered Birds Eye® Steamfresh® Whole Green Beans, and a zingy maple vinaigrette involved. This side dish is fancy enough for holiday dinner and easy enough for weeknights. Cooking bacon and beans on the same sheet pan means less cleanup and more delicious flavor for the final dish.
Elko Daily Free Press

The Kitchn: The super simple secret to the crispiest oven-roasted potatoes

If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Thrillist

Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite

Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of...
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Thrillist

Wendy's Just Added 2 Italian-Inspired Sandwiches & Garlic Fries to the Menu

Peppermint Frostys aren’t the only new item Wendy’s is trotting out for the holidays. Just a week after it unveiled that holiday-themed dessert, it has unveiled two more new menu items. On November 16, Wendy’s will debut an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich that can be ordered with a...
Florence Carmela

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Allrecipes.com

Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
The Daily South

Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?

A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
Tina Howell

Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta

One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.
People

People

354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy