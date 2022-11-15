Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
Dean shares recipe for air fryer turkey
Dean Richards shares his recipe and tips to air fry a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving. Rub the turkey in olive oil. In a small bowl combine Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Rub on the outside of the turkey. Slice the butter and put it under the skin...
Delish
Sheet-Pan Maple-Bacon Green Beans
Eating your veggies isn’t hard when there’s crispy bacon, tender, blistered Birds Eye® Steamfresh® Whole Green Beans, and a zingy maple vinaigrette involved. This side dish is fancy enough for holiday dinner and easy enough for weeknights. Cooking bacon and beans on the same sheet pan means less cleanup and more delicious flavor for the final dish.
Elko Daily Free Press
The Kitchn: The super simple secret to the crispiest oven-roasted potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
macaronikid.com
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish
Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Thrillist
Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite
Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of...
How To Make Horseradish Sauce (Perfect For Steaks And Roasts)
This Horseradish Sauce recipe is what your steaks and roasts need! The tangy smooth sauce will make your tastebuds dance. Best of all, this recipe is super easy and can be made quickly. This recipe takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are...
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!. This comforting, pretty and very...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Thrillist
Wendy's Just Added 2 Italian-Inspired Sandwiches & Garlic Fries to the Menu
Peppermint Frostys aren’t the only new item Wendy’s is trotting out for the holidays. Just a week after it unveiled that holiday-themed dessert, it has unveiled two more new menu items. On November 16, Wendy’s will debut an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich that can be ordered with a...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
The Daily South
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta
One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.
