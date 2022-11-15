How to watch or stream every World Cup game in Charlotte in English or Spanish

After months of waiting, the 2022 World Cup is almost ready to kick off.

The tournament, held this year in the Middle Eastern country Qatar, will kick off Sunday and run through mid-December .

Whether you have a traditional television set-up or rely on streaming services, you’ll have options for tuning into matches in Charlotte. There will also be Spanish-language options available.

Here’s what to know about how to watch or stream the World Cup in English or Spanish:

How to watch the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup will air on FOX networks in the U.S .

Many matches will air on FOX, which is WJZY in Charlotte and commonly referred to as Queen City News.

Some matches will air on FS1.

How to stream the World Cup

Both FOX and FS1 are included in the channel lineups of many streaming TV services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling and fuboTV.

Games will also be available for streaming on the FOX Sports app.

And free replays of matches will be available for streaming on Tubi .

World Cup Spanish-language broadcasts

Spanish-language coverage of the World Cup will air and stream on Telemundo and affiliated networks and streamers, including Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and TelemundoDeportes.

When is Team USA’s first World Cup match?

Team USA will kick off the “group stage” of this year’s World Cup with a match against Wales at 2 p.m. Eastern time Monday.

The team will also take on England at 2 p.m. Eastern time Nov. 25 and Iran at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 29.

Why is the World Cup in November this year?

The World Cup is typically held during the summer months, but this year it falls much later in the year. The decision to push the tournament was made due to the extremely high temperatures usually seen in the host nation, Qatar, during the summer.

The average temperature in Qatar, The Sporting News reported , is 76 degrees. In June, the average is 96 degrees.