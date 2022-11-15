ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sporting News

Mavericks' Luka Doncic is as confused about his shush celebration vs. Clippers as everyone else

The Clippers were on the receiving end of another big-time shot from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Tuesday. With less than 30 seconds remaining in a one-point game, the ball found its way to the three-time All-Star on a broken possession with the shot clock winding down. All Doncic had the time to do was throw up a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, and... it touched nothing but the net.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

James Harden Issues Heavy Praise to Embiid After Career Game

After dealing with a family matter amid his recovery from a tendon strain, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the team’s bench last weekend. As the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first of back-to-back matchups, Harden was on the sidelines supporting his teammates. On Sunday night,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys add former playmaker

The big topic when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys these days is upgrading the wide receiver position, in particular, star free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. Well, the Cowboys did make a move to add some weaponry in that area, but on a smaller scale. On November 11, the Cowboys worked...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report

The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

