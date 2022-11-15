Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
“Getting him to practice was like pulling teeth” — Byron Scott reveals the worst player he had to coach
Seems like Allen Iverson isn't the only player who wasn't enthusiastic about practice.
Ja Morant has obscene response to Charles Barkley’s criticism
Ja Morant took whatever the opposite of the high road is in response to Charles Barkley’s criticism of him. On Tuesday’s edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley called out the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant, saying that Morant does not make his teammates better. “The...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic is as confused about his shush celebration vs. Clippers as everyone else
The Clippers were on the receiving end of another big-time shot from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Tuesday. With less than 30 seconds remaining in a one-point game, the ball found its way to the three-time All-Star on a broken possession with the shot clock winding down. All Doncic had the time to do was throw up a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, and... it touched nothing but the net.
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
The Cowboys never had interest in signing veteran star Ndamukong Suh, who lands with the Eagles. Why not?
Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Signing; Change on Odell Beckham Jr. Chase?
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout and now they’ve signed him.
James Harden Issues Heavy Praise to Embiid After Career Game
After dealing with a family matter amid his recovery from a tendon strain, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the team’s bench last weekend. As the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first of back-to-back matchups, Harden was on the sidelines supporting his teammates. On Sunday night,...
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Kay Adams interviewed Shams Charania and boldly flirted with the NBA insider.
Cowboys add former playmaker
The big topic when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys these days is upgrading the wide receiver position, in particular, star free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. Well, the Cowboys did make a move to add some weaponry in that area, but on a smaller scale. On November 11, the Cowboys worked...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
