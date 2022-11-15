Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five teams from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a gold ball trophy.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
Clinton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Clinton. The Greeneville High School football team will have a game with Anderson Co. High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. The Greeneville High School football team will have a game with Anderson Co. High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
livability.com
Blount County’s Downtown Boom
Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
