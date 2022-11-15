ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

TC Cal
3d ago

in what way will consumers benefit from the state receiving what should have gone directly to consumers.

Reply
4
kotatv.com

Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Head of SD tax agency mum on reach of S.D. grocery-tax repeal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s tax-collection agency is staying clear of a controversy over two ballot measures that aim to remove the state sales tax from groceries. KELOLAND News asked state Revenue Secretary Mike Houdyshell for guidance on why South Dakota Attorney General Mark...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How first-time legislators are approaching Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 98th legislative session starts in less than two months, and some of the people heading to Pierre will be serving in the legislature for the very first time. Democrats Liz Larson and Kameron Nelson and Republicans Dennis Krull and Jessica Bahmuller...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Reservations will have access to conservation program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From the Black Hills in the West to the rolling prairies in the East, South Dakota is home to many beautiful landscapes. And to South Dakota’s tribes, some of that land is sacred. That’s why the tribes are working with the Department of Agriculture and Intertribal Agricultural Council.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD

