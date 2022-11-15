Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
KELOLAND TV
Head of SD tax agency mum on reach of S.D. grocery-tax repeal
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s tax-collection agency is staying clear of a controversy over two ballot measures that aim to remove the state sales tax from groceries. KELOLAND News asked state Revenue Secretary Mike Houdyshell for guidance on why South Dakota Attorney General Mark...
KELOLAND TV
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota to receive $4.2M settlement over Google location tracking practices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Google and 39 states, including South Dakota, have reached a nearly $400 million settlement over Google’s location tracking practices. South Dakota is set to receive $4.2 million of the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history. The attorneys general opened the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
KELOLAND TV
How first-time legislators are approaching Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 98th legislative session starts in less than two months, and some of the people heading to Pierre will be serving in the legislature for the very first time. Democrats Liz Larson and Kameron Nelson and Republicans Dennis Krull and Jessica Bahmuller...
KELOLAND TV
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
KELOLAND TV
Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
KELOLAND TV
Reservations will have access to conservation program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From the Black Hills in the West to the rolling prairies in the East, South Dakota is home to many beautiful landscapes. And to South Dakota’s tribes, some of that land is sacred. That’s why the tribes are working with the Department of Agriculture and Intertribal Agricultural Council.
kscj.com
NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
KELOLAND TV
Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
newscenter1.tv
Why getting a Concealed Carry Permit may be worth it, even in South Dakota
CUSTER, S.D. — Although you’re not required to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota, the training that comes along with obtaining a Concealed Carry Permit can be extremely beneficial, and not very costly. Why bother getting a Concealed Carry Permit?. Hot Springs Police...
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
