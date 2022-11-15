Read full article on original website
Lower taxes in Warren County 2023 tentative budget
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County is set to hold a public hearing for its budget looking into the next year. The county, covering Glens Falls, Lake George and some southern Adirondack communities, is proposing a budget with more money to work with – thanks to some borrowing. Targets of that budget include more roadwork, and a dip in taxes for homeowners.
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from their neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
Festival of Trees returns to Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center. The festival will bring a swath of decorated Christmas trees to the...
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.
Whitehall man arrested for home burglary
DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden. The house was a seasonal dwelling, with no occupants at...
