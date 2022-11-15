Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
KVUE
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for Texas weather
An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for the Lone Star State.
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
fox7austin.com
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef
SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
koxe.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
koxe.com
Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early
Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
