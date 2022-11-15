ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

brownwoodnews.com

TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather

The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef

SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message

EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early

Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX

