Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Titans Beat Packers 27-17 Ahead of Playoff Rematch With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night to improve to 7-3 on the season. Tennessee has won seven of their last eight contests after starting the season 0-2. Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping to improve to 6-4 on the season this week with a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After they face their division rival, they'll get a Titans team that has found its' stride in recent weeks.
Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense
Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
Kudos to Dolphins Coaches, Former Assistants Face Off, Bye Week Rooting Guide
The Miami Dolphins had its way against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, racking up almost 500 yards in a 39-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. There were several reasons for the Dolphins scoring the most points allowed by the Browns this season, among them the passing of Tua Tagovailoa and the running of Jeff Wilson Jr.
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Broncos
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road against their fellow AFC West opponent the Denver Broncos (3-6) this week. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke about...
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
