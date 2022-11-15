Read full article on original website
Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
alleghenyfront.org
CNX fined $200K for spills of fracking fluids in Greene County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on September 18, 2019, in which approximately...
Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: Here’s the Best Dive Bar in the State
Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? Pennsylvania has a bunch of great ones, too. One of my favorite things about a dive bar is that they’re almost always locally owned. They’re the kind of place that you can walk into and spot “regulars” right away. If you ever want company on a Saturday night, just head to a dive bar, and the staff and regulars will likely treat you like family. I actually worked at a pub that could be considered a dive bar in college, so I know these things.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy, University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.
Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window
A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash
Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
