ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MONACA, PA
alleghenyfront.org

CNX fined $200K for spills of fracking fluids in Greene County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on September 18, 2019, in which approximately...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the Best Dive Bar in the State

Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? Pennsylvania has a bunch of great ones, too. One of my favorite things about a dive bar is that they’re almost always locally owned. They’re the kind of place that you can walk into and spot “regulars” right away. If you ever want company on a Saturday night, just head to a dive bar, and the staff and regulars will likely treat you like family. I actually worked at a pub that could be considered a dive bar in college, so I know these things.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region

Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash

Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
explore venango

Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy