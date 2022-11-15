Read full article on original website
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
How Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You' for the First Time
Not many Hollywood marriages stand the test of time. This year alone, we've seen the divorces of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. But Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have proven that "I DO" can be an eternity. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the first time Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know
Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Candace Cameron Bure's 'Full House' Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Feud
JoJo Siwa has the support of Full House star Jodie Sweetin after calling out Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments about "traditional marriage." After Siwa became one of several public figures to criticize the Full House actress for comments she made about the Great American Family network in a recent WSJ Magazine profile, Bure's on-screen sister took to the comments of Siwa's Instagram post calling out Bure.
'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested Following Domestic-Related Disturbances
Former Empire star Bryshere Gray has been arrested again. The "Yazz The Greatest" actor has violated his probation after he was arrested again for domestic abuse. The actor pleaded guilty last year to aggravated assault against his wife. TMZ reports that authorities were called to a Maricopa, AZ, location last week by an unnamed woman who claimed the two were dating and told the officer that while visiting Gray, "his behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety." According to the outlet, legal documents claim that Hakeem Lyon's former actor pulled the woman's hair and threw food at her. Several incidents, including one in October involving domestic violence, have led to multiple interactions with Arizona police, according to authorities.
Tia Mowry Opens up About Decision to Divorce Husband Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is getting real about her split from Cory Hardrict. During her appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Mowry opened up about how she's been navigating life since announcing their breakup. It was first reported in early October that Mowry and Hardrict were getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage.
'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty
Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Billy Ray Cyrus. A firm believer that "for everything that's good, there's always been something equally as bad," Cryus is getting a dose of happiness following his April divorce from ex-wife Tish and the death of his mother, Ruth Ann Casto: he is engaged! The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer confirmed to PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday that he is engaged to his girlfriend, singer Firerose, Cyrus telling the outlet, "she's the real deal."
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Matthew Perry says '17 Again' costar Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him again in a new movie
Matthew Perry said he asked Zac Efron to play a younger version of him in a new movie, but the star declined the offer.
Why Christina Applegate Went Barefoot for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Christina Applegate recently went barefoot for her iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and now we know why. Taking to Twitter, the beloved actress revealed that her MS diagnosis was the reason why she shed her shoes. Explaining to fans and followers, Applegate revealed that wearing shoes can cause pain — or cause a feeling of being "off balance" — for those living with MS.
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Lindsay Lohan Determined To Make ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘They Have A Plot Developed’ (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying a resurgence in her career lately — see her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas — and the former child star wants to keep the momentum going! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress is eying a sequel to her 2003 cult comedy classic Freaky Friday to do exactly that… and she’s even been discussing the project with her co-star from the original: Jamie Lee Curtis!
