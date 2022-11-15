Not many Hollywood marriages stand the test of time. This year alone, we've seen the divorces of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. But Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have proven that "I DO" can be an eternity. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the first time Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.

1 DAY AGO