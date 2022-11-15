Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession.
WTVQ
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s confident he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians suffering from severe conditions to legally possess medical marijuana. The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by...
WTVQ
Cold air sticks around this weekend but milder days are on the horizon
We finally saw some much needed sunshine, especially here in Central Kentucky to end the week Friday, which was a welcome change after all the cloud cover of late. We did have some morning snow showers that dusted the ground in the Lexington area during the morning hours before moving eastward and dissipating. Afternoon highs remained chilly but manageable in the mid to upper 30s.
WTVQ
Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the Kentucky Department of Education says the program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional...
WTVQ
Clouds linger across parts of the area as more cold air looms
It was all about location on Thursday relative to conditions and temperatures thanks to some low level clouds linger over the northern half of the commonwealth. For the Bluegrass region and areas along the I-64 corridor, afternoon highs checked up in the low 30s with clouds while Southern Kentucky enjoyed some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Winds were breezy out of the west and southwest, knocking “feel-like” temps down into the low to mid-20s in Spots. In case you missed it, we had a few bursts of snow showers late Wednesday that was enough to coat the elevated surfaces and grassy areas.
