It was all about location on Thursday relative to conditions and temperatures thanks to some low level clouds linger over the northern half of the commonwealth. For the Bluegrass region and areas along the I-64 corridor, afternoon highs checked up in the low 30s with clouds while Southern Kentucky enjoyed some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Winds were breezy out of the west and southwest, knocking “feel-like” temps down into the low to mid-20s in Spots. In case you missed it, we had a few bursts of snow showers late Wednesday that was enough to coat the elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO