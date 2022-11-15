Read full article on original website
Blippi coming to the Adler in May
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The new "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" is coming to Adler Theatre on May 4!. The popular YouTube educational live-action program for children up to 5 years old has become a worldwide sensations, with over one billion monthly views on YouTube and 50 millions fans worldwide.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb. 16
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Do you remember the...16th night of...February?. Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic masters of 70's groove, are paying a visit to the Quad Cities at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb 16. 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The 20-time Grammy Award nominees, six-time Grammy winners, Hall of Fame...
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Festival of Trees returns Nov. 19-27
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th rendition of Quad City Art's Kwik Star Festival of Trees will take place from Nov. 19-27 at Davenport's RiverCenter, according to a news release. This year's event will feature over 150 designer trees, rooms and many more holiday gift shop items which will be raised to benefit Quad City Arts in their efforts to support arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
ourquadcities.com
Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
Weekend rundown with WQAD & WLLR | Nov. 11-13
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities team has partnered with Dan and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show to bring you the weekend rundown!. The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, jazz.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
Boetje's Mustard added to 'Illinois Made' class of 2022
Thirty small businesses have been added to the Illinois Made program, including three from the Quad Cities region. Boetje’s Mustard of Rock Island, Galena Bakehouse and Galena Spoon Company of Galena are the local favorites celebrating the honor. Every year more businesses are added to the program. The group is made of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore for residents and visitors alike.
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
WQAD
