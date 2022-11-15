ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Popculture

Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Tom Brady Takes Down Family Photo After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady made a significant change to his Twitter account. Fans noticed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed the header photo of his Twitter profile following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady had a photo of his entire family but then changed it to a photo of him in his Buccaneers uniform.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
