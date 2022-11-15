Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Aaron Rodgers Was Not Happy When a Titans Player Maybe Faked an Injury to Slow Down the Packers
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers yelling about a fake injury.
Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'
As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.
Popculture
Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out
Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Tom Brady Takes Down Family Photo After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady made a significant change to his Twitter account. Fans noticed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed the header photo of his Twitter profile following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady had a photo of his entire family but then changed it to a photo of him in his Buccaneers uniform.
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
ClutchPoints
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Comments / 0