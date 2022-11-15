Read full article on original website
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
Rail passengers face fresh disruption as drivers and other workers take action
Rail passengers are being warned of fresh travel disruption because of more industrial action in disputes involving drivers and other workers.Rugby fans are among those who will be affected over the next two weekends.Members of the drivers union Aslef at 11 train operators will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will cripple services across the country.Rail companies advised passengers that some services will be severely disrupted, and some will not run at all.The strike will affect the following train operators: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia;...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
Train strikes today - live: Full list of rail cancellations
Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have walked out on Wednesday, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, warned Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan.He urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he said.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
East Yorkshire: A63 section closed overnight for resurfacing work
Part of a major road in East Yorkshire is being closed overnight for three weeks for resurfacing work. The westbound carriageway of the A63 between North Cave and South Cave will shut between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT for around three weeks from Wednesday. During the day the carriageway will be...
Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study
Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...
Footage of cars hitting pedestrians at Bradford zebra crossing ‘horrifies’ MP
Labour’s Imran Hussain says he has been pressing council and police to improve road safety
Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status. The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January. Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people...
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
Tom Tugendhat banned from driving for six months for using mobile phone at wheel
Security minister Tom Tugendhat has been banned from driving for six months after being caught with his mobile phone in his hand while at the wheel.The Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, was stopped by police in his Skoda 4×4 in Wandsworth on April 14.Mr Tugendhat, who lives in Clapham, south-west London, appeared for a sentencing hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a blue tie and a navy suit.Geraldine Dickinson, prosecuting, told the court that he was pulled over by police on Wandsworth High Street after an officer noticed that his phone was in his left hand.“He noticed...
Employee at Yorkshire hotel claims '90 per cent of staff have lost their jobs after up to 80 asylum seekers arrived and immigration staff took over'
Up to 90 per cent of staff have lost their job at a hotel in Yorkshire following the arrival of asylum seekers and immigration staff, an employee has claimed. An employee of the Humber View Hotel in Hull says she is one of up to '40 employees' to have lost their job since the arrival of new immigration staff.
