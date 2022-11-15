Read full article on original website
BBC
Blyth stabbing: James Rutherford admits murdering brother Gary Wilkie
A man has admitted stabbing and killing his brother in a town street. James Rutherford, 35, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to the murder of Gary Wilkie, 46, in Blyth on 2 August. Mr Wilkie died a short time after being found seriously wounded in the Northumberland town in...
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Idaho university murders – live: Police admit errors and backtrack as they reveal other roommates were in home
An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday. Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered,...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’
The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
Idaho murder victim’s sister calls for students to flee town as police admit threat is wider than thought
The sister of one of the four students fatally stabbed in Idaho has urged students to leave the town of Moscow as the killer still remained at large, with the police confirming a threat to the community.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow on Sunday.According to the police, the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife”, which hasn’t been recovered yet.The authorities earlier insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” but on Wednesday...
Suspect shot dead after stabbing 9-year-old at LA Target with kitchen knife in ‘unprovoked, heinous act’
A 40-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard at a Target in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing two people, including a nine-year-old boy, police have said. Police say that the “unprovoked” and “heinous act” started around 6.40pm on Tuesday when the suspect approached the boy in the shop and told him several times that “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said, according to CNN. While the child tried to get away from the suspect, the man “suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the...
Murderer returned to forest to show police where mother-of-two’s body buried
A murderer who buried his ex-girlfriend in a makeshift grave returned to the scene to show police where her body was after claiming he had killed her accidentally.Andrew Burfield, 51, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years at Preston Crown Court on Thursday for the murder of Katie Kenyon.Burfield killed Miss Kenyon on April 22 but her body was not recovered until a week later, when he showed officers where he had buried her.Video footage released by Lancashire Constabulary showed Burfield taking officers to the location in Gisburn Forest, Lancashire.He is shown being produced from HMP...
Mother’s agony as baby dies from rare ‘twin to twin transfusion’ syndrome
A mother whose daughter was born without a heartbeat is raising awareness on World Prematurity Day on the one-year anniversary of her baby being discharged from hospital.Helen Hudson, 40, a solutions and partnership lead for a social enterprise, was 20 weeks pregnant when one of her twin babies, Beatrice, passed away in the womb, but she carried both siblings a further eight weeks before undergoing an emergency caesarean.After being born without a heartbeat, baby Emmeline faced many health complications in the first few months of her life due to being premature, but Helen says the family are now making up...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
Woman Arrested In Connection With Boy's Disappearance After Posting TikTok Videos With His Missing Person Flyer In Background
Police have alleged that Sarah Wondra knew about the death of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan--who disappeared from his Idaho home last year--but failed to report it. An Idaho woman—who made a series of TikTok videos with a young boy’s missing person’s flyer on her refrigerator—has now been charged in connection with his disappearance.
BBC
Scunthorpe: Jail for man who punched football fan in face
A "thug" who punched a teenage football fan in the face has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Sean Gleeson, 27, attacked the Scunthorpe United supporter in a pub prior to the team's defeat to Rochdale at Glanford Park on 19 February. At Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, Gleeson,...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
BBC
A46 murder trial: TikTok star says crash victim drove erratically
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has said the death of two men was down to their own "erratic" driving. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46...
BBC
West Yorkshire Police: Woman calls 999 to report crying baby on bus
A woman sitting near a crying baby on a bus and a man frustrated with his flight being cancelled are among recent 999 calls to West Yorkshire Police. The force's team of contact officers, which handles 999 calls, 101 enquiries and online services, deals with about 1,300 emergency calls a day.
