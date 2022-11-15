ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OBJ Asked If Justin Jefferson’s Catch Was Better Than His

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

Both former LSU wideouts have made two of the best catches in NFL history.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had arguably the best catch in NFL history on Sunday against the Bills. So naturally, people want to know what the experts think. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman asked Odell Beckham Jr. for his thoughts on the sequence .

The free agent wideout was asked whether Jefferson’s one-handed grab was better than his iconic catch in 2014 and he didn’t give a direct yes or no to the question posed online.

“Lol I don’t do the debating Brodie! Im just happy to my brudda shining!!!” Beckham said on Twitter.

Both Beckham and Jefferson are close friends and each played at LSU before going pro.

Jefferson’s amazing play came in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-18 with under two minutes to play. Kirk Cousins heaved the ball up to Jefferson in heavy traffic and Bills defensive back Cam Lewis appeared well in position to make the interception, but Jefferson somehow came down with the ball.

It’s hard comparing the two amazing grabs, but that won’t stop the internet from trying.

