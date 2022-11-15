ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Retired PA firefighter killed in shooting linked to altercation with former BPD officer

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17 in the 8000 block of Tom Drive in Port Arthur. The person who died is retired Port Arthur firefighter Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as fire battalion chief, and the person who fired the shot is a former Beaumont police officer.
Honoring Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire from BPD

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department’s Community Advisory Board has honored Officer Kolin Burmaster with an award for his 39 years of service the community. Officer Burmaster will be retiring at the end of this year. The Beaumont Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
Winnie bank robbery suspect caught after chase on Interstate 10

CHAMBERS COUNTY — A person of interest in a Winnie bank robbery is behind bars in Chambers County while investigators gather evidence in the case. Chambers County deputies responded to an armed robbery Friday at Texas First Bank in Winnie. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit Deputy located the...
Suspect caught after separate high-speed pursuits

JASPER COUNTY — Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in Lumberton and ended east of Jasper, resulted in his arrest Friday afternoon in Jasper County when a deputy struck the front of his Jeep to put a stop to the danger. The DPS says...
The City of Beaumont issues an all time high number of permits

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont reached a total of 10,000 permits issued so far this year. A record high with 2,217 more permits than 2021. These permits accommodate residential, commercial, and fire developments. Permits for local businesses and housing properties is evidence that economic growth is coming to Beaumont.
Helping the homeless in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
Thanksgiving store is free but the outcome is priceless

BEAUMONT — The non-profit Some Other Place is hosting its Thanksgiving store to help feed those in need for the holiday. It's the first one in almost two years because of the COVID pandemic. The store allows hundreds of families to pick out the items for a Thanksgiving meal...
Seeing green in Orange County: Chevron Phillips' $8.5 billion decision

ORANGE COUNTY — Chevron Phillips Chemical and its energy partner in the Middle East have chosen Orange County for one of the largest new petrochemical projects in years. The $8.5 billion polymers plant is expected to create about 4,500 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs, with an estimated $50 billion impact on the economy.
