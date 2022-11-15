PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17 in the 8000 block of Tom Drive in Port Arthur. The person who died is retired Port Arthur firefighter Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as fire battalion chief, and the person who fired the shot is a former Beaumont police officer.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO