'It's going to tear our family apart' : Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years for federal drug charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of Jake’s Fireworks in Nederland has been sentenced on federal drug charges. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Preliminary autopsy in on shooting of retired firefighter, former BPD officer questioned
PORT ARTHUR — A preliminary autopsy indicates a retired Port Arthur firefighter shot and killed during a dispute with a former Beaumont police officer, died of single gunshot wound to the chest of 'indeterminate range.'. Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen ordered the autopsy in the shooting death of...
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
Holiday season scam alert with words of warning from a victim and top prosecutor
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A scam victim and top prosecutor are issuing a warning to help keep your money in your pocketbook where it belongs this holiday season and keep it away from online and telephone scammers. Those scammers are working overtime during the holidays and year-round. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar...
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Retired PA firefighter killed in shooting linked to altercation with former BPD officer
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17 in the 8000 block of Tom Drive in Port Arthur. The person who died is retired Port Arthur firefighter Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as fire battalion chief, and the person who fired the shot is a former Beaumont police officer.
Man indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man could soon stand trial after he was indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children. Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Lewis Benavidas Friday morning on online solicitation of a child charges. The arrest followed indictments that were handed up by a Hardin County jury.
Honoring Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire from BPD
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department’s Community Advisory Board has honored Officer Kolin Burmaster with an award for his 39 years of service the community. Officer Burmaster will be retiring at the end of this year. The Beaumont Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
Winnie bank robbery suspect caught after chase on Interstate 10
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A person of interest in a Winnie bank robbery is behind bars in Chambers County while investigators gather evidence in the case. Chambers County deputies responded to an armed robbery Friday at Texas First Bank in Winnie. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit Deputy located the...
Suspect caught after separate high-speed pursuits
JASPER COUNTY — Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in Lumberton and ended east of Jasper, resulted in his arrest Friday afternoon in Jasper County when a deputy struck the front of his Jeep to put a stop to the danger. The DPS says...
City of Beaumont to consider adding security cameras & license plate readers at parks
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is planning to add security cameras and license plate readers at several parks and an additional community center. Council is set to vote Tuesday on the measure already credited with reducing crime, including auto burglary and theft, at the hike and bike trails.
The City of Beaumont issues an all time high number of permits
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont reached a total of 10,000 permits issued so far this year. A record high with 2,217 more permits than 2021. These permits accommodate residential, commercial, and fire developments. Permits for local businesses and housing properties is evidence that economic growth is coming to Beaumont.
Port Arthur man gets 60 years in 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County has sentenced a Port Arthur man to 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father. On Thursday morning jurors found Larnell Mosley, of Port Arthur, guilty of fatally shooting Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. He will be...
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
50 Beaumont Police Department vehicles to receive upgraded license plate readers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is getting new license plate readers that will help them combat crime in Southeast Texas. Beaumont City Council approved the purchase last week and now 50 police cars will receive the updated technology. This equipment can scan for outstanding citations and even...
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
Thanksgiving store is free but the outcome is priceless
BEAUMONT — The non-profit Some Other Place is hosting its Thanksgiving store to help feed those in need for the holiday. It's the first one in almost two years because of the COVID pandemic. The store allows hundreds of families to pick out the items for a Thanksgiving meal...
Seeing green in Orange County: Chevron Phillips' $8.5 billion decision
ORANGE COUNTY — Chevron Phillips Chemical and its energy partner in the Middle East have chosen Orange County for one of the largest new petrochemical projects in years. The $8.5 billion polymers plant is expected to create about 4,500 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs, with an estimated $50 billion impact on the economy.
