ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover Roman-Era Odeon in Crete

By Karen K. Ho
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eyaag_0jBrMEfs00

New archaeology research in Greece has uncovered an odeon in the ruins of an ancient Roman-era town in an isolated area of southwest Crete. The discovery of the new structure, similar to a modern auditorium, is the first excavation at the archaeological sites of Lissos in more than sixty years.

Katerina Tzanakaki, deputy head of the Department of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities and Museums at the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania, directed the project. During the first excavation stage, Tzanakaki and her colleagues uncovered part of the odeon’s stage, 14 rows of seats, and two vaulted side chambers. Tzanakaki told the science news website LiveScience , which first reported the news, that odeons were “were used for lectures, literary and musical contests or theatrical performances.”

While archaeologists had uncovered several other well-preserved structures in the past at the Lissos site, the location can only be reached by boat or a two-hour hike from the nearby town of Sougia, making additional research difficult. Lissos was “an ancient autonomous city, religious center and seat of the Koinos of Oria in the 3rd century BC,” as described by the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports in a translated statement about the excavation. “The discovery of a public function building at a central point of the ancient city and in proximity to the famous Asklepiion adds new data to the archaeological and historical horizon of the area.”

The newly discovered odeon is estimated to have been constructed in 1st century C.E.. Archaeology experts Jane Francis and George Harris called it a rare find, but told LiveScience that heavy damage to the northwestern section of the structure was likely caused by an earthquake in 365 C.E.

By comparison, other well-preserved structures in Lissos from various time periods include a temple to Asclepius, the ancient Greek god of medicine; a residential area; a Greco-Roman cemetery with Byzantine temples; Roman baths; and Christian churches.

The next phase of research will look into whether the odeon is surrounded by external masonry, a key step before any study for its restoration and elevation.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Ancient Roman Temple Found Under 18th-Century Church in Croatia

The foundations of an ancient temple were discovered under and next to the 18th-century Church of St. Daniel in a Croatian village. The remains of the structure were discovered in Danilo, near Šibenik, the former Roman city Ridit. The location of the building was previously unknown, though archaeologists had unearthed many architectural elements and decorations from the Roman sacral building. Using georadar images, the team found the frame of the entrance. The frame is most likely what remains of a colonnade. The ancient temple features large walls, and it once stood 66 feet by 33 feet. Fabian Welc, of the Institute...
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Ancient Roman Ship Found Near Croatia by Underwater Archaeologists

Croatian archaeologists discovered a Roman wooden boat from the first century after six years of research in an area near the village of Sukošan, Zadarski.hr, a local Croatian newspaper, reported last week. The wooden ship, 29.5 feet in length and nearly 10 feet wide, was found by a team from the International Center for Underwater Archaeology in the nearby coastal city of Zadar. The ancient port of Barbir was first identified underwater in 1973, but archaeologists have only been seriously working in the area since 2017. In 2021, underwater archaeologists began to suspect that it was the site of a major...
ARTnews

Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany

Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of San Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
Phys.org

Tattoos found on ancient Egyptian women appear to ask for protection during childbirth

A pair of researchers, one with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, the other at Johns Hopkins University, has found evidence of tattoos on the bodies of women who lived in Egypt thousands of years ago. In their paper published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, Marie-Lys Arnette and Anne Austin, describe the tattoos and outline their ideas regarding why the women had them.
Interesting Engineering

Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil

WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

King Tut’s tomb discovered 100 years ago. Take a look at unique treasures found inside

Searching in the desert of Egypt’s Valley of Kings, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team noticed a set of steps hidden underneath debris. Walking down the steps on Nov. 4, 1922, the archaeologists did not know what discovery lay before them, but 100 years later, the world knows: the Tomb of King Tutankhamen, the ancient Egyptian boy king.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy