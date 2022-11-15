ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County Schools names new principal for Fletcher Elementary

By Hendersonville Times-News
 3 days ago

Following approval by the Henderson County Board of Public Education on Monday, Nov. 14, Henderson County Public Schools announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 that it has named a new principal at Fletcher Elementary School after Tammy Deaver left to take the same position at Brevard Middle School.

Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will be the new principal at Fletcher Elementary, with his first day set for Monday, Nov. 28, HCPS said in a press release.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead a wonderful school like Fletcher Elementary with such hardworking faculty, staff, students and community,” Haney said in the release. “It is a privilege to return to elementary education, and I look forward to a successful year.”

Haney began his career in education with Haywood County Schools in 1999 as a technology education teacher and assistant football coach at Waynesville Middle School. Before joining HCPS, Haney taught Metals Manufacturing Technology at Asheville High School and Technology Education at T.C. Roberson High School.

He also served as assistant coach for T.C. Roberson’s football and track and field programs, became assistant principal at Canton Middle, and then assistant principal at Pisgah High. He joined the Flat Rock Middle School administrative team in 2015, and transitioned to his role as Principal at Etowah Elementary in 2017, where his passion for elementary education began.

He then returned to his Eagle family once again at Flat Rock in 2021 as principal and has served in his current role since.

“We are excited to announce Matthew Haney as the next principal of Fletcher Elementary School. His experience leading multiple schools will be an asset as he returns to the elementary level that he so dearly loves and wants to serve,” said HCPS Superintendent Mark Garrett. “Fletcher Elementary is a great place thanks to the wonderful educators, caring families and supportive community that pulls together in service of the students. We look forward to Mr. Haney continuing this excellence and adding to the strong traditions.”

According to the release, Haney is a proud Catamount, having earned his undergraduate degree and Masters of School Administration from Western Carolina University.

Henderson County Public Schools announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 that former HCPS Superintendent Bo Caldwell would be Flat Rock Middle interim principal until it makes an official hire.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County Schools names new principal for Fletcher Elementary

Times-News

Times-News

