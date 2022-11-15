ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, MO

Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzKti_0jBrM0Ox00

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. – A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route 136 in Putnam County near the Missouri-Iowa state line.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say a driver in a pick-up truck initially hit the deer when she was heading eastbound on the highway. The deer then went airborne upon impact and struck a semi-truck heading in the opposite direction.

Top story: Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis businessowners

MSHP Troop B in northern Missouri is investigating the crash. Troopers tell TV station KTVO that the deer went through the big rig’s windshield and back window before it ended up in the back of the cab.

The semi-driver, a 50-year-old Iowa man, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital after the encounter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 15

Karen Heaton
3d ago

How does a deer go through the rear window, without exiting the cab after having had entered through the front windshield, yet winds up inside at the back of the cab ? !! #Reporters just don't know how to report in proper protocol anymore, and its everywhere ! ! ! 😔🫤😑😝

Reply(9)
13
Denise Lucas
2d ago

way to go for the lady that was brilliant 😂😂 it was like she was playing ping pong 😂😂 with the 🦌 deer

Reply
3
Related
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
UNIONVILLE, MO
KMZU

Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen

MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
MACON, MO
kchi.com

Seven Taken To Prison

Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy