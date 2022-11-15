Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. – A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route 136 in Putnam County near the Missouri-Iowa state line.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say a driver in a pick-up truck initially hit the deer when she was heading eastbound on the highway. The deer then went airborne upon impact and struck a semi-truck heading in the opposite direction.

MSHP Troop B in northern Missouri is investigating the crash. Troopers tell TV station KTVO that the deer went through the big rig’s windshield and back window before it ended up in the back of the cab.

The semi-driver, a 50-year-old Iowa man, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital after the encounter.

