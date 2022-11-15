Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Wichita Eagle
Elusive animal feared extinct for decades — then came a distant cry in the wilderness
A team of researchers was huddled around a campfire in the Australian wilderness when they heard the distinct animal cry. A 24-year-old volunteer had recorded it just hours before the gathering and Dr. Simon Verdon, the lead researcher from La Trobe University, immediately recognized the sound. “I thought straight away...
Meet The Woman From Texas Who Holds The Record For Largest Shoe Size
A woman in Texas, United States, possesses the world's biggest feet on a live person (female), with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches). Tanya Herbert's shoe size ranges from US women's 18 to US men's 16-17, depending on the brand, according to TosBos.
Wildlife ranger nurses four tiger cubs rescued from smugglers in Thailand
A ranger played with four adorable tiger cubs after they were rescued from smugglers in Thailand.The two-month old big cats - two male and two female - were discovered locked in cages in a pickup truck travelling from Ubon Ratchathani on 15 November.Police intercepted the vehicle in Mukdahan province and arrested the driver.The cubs are being cared for until they grow fangs allowing them to eat meat without any help, before being transferred to a wildlife sanctuary.Rangers have named the cubs Mukda, Sawan, Kam Kong and Kam Dan.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rachel Reeves: 'Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government'Renewable energy-powered Christmas tree shines in BangkokPrince William asked who he wants to win I'm a Celeb during RAF Coningsby visit
Fears 1.5C target in danger as Cop27 negotiations overrun – live
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
Comments / 0