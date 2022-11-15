ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kmaland.com

Small Iowa Livestock Producers Benefit from Federal Grants

(KMAland) -- Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about 85% of...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies

(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 KHAK

Iowa's Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]

Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
K92.3

Iowa's Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals

At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Latinx students take on higher ed

REGIONAL—For decades, N’West Iowa communities have been reshaped by immigration. As newcomers continue to establish themselves in the region, their presence is beginning to register in the world of higher education. At Northwestern College in Orange City, Dordt University in Sioux Center and Northwest Iowa Community College in...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 11.18.22: Republican candidate for state auditor in Iowa concedes race ahead of recount deadline; IA has its second-highest voter turnout in a mid-term election this year

Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur has conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand and has abandoned his call for a recount. Halbur previously said he would ask for a recount. Unofficial results show Sand received nearly 3-thousand more votes than Halbur. In a post on Facebook today (Friday),...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake

A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
97X

Town Gets Label of "WORST Place In Iowa" and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
ktvo.com

Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes

Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
IOWA STATE
