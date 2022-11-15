Read full article on original website
An adoption event in Kalispell is hoping to find homes for some animals
The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter will be bringing all kinds of dogs and cats to Kalispell to find the pets a home for the holidays.
Flathead Beacon
Government Property Management Requires Fiscal Restraint
The Flathead County Commission just approved the purchase of almost 40 acres of agricultural land in Lower Valley. The price tag was $1.5 million – three times what the county had planned to pay for this type of property. The county, through its “economic development arm” FCEDA, is also getting back over 60,000 square feet of Gateway West Mall because Teletech will not renew its lease on the property. That site would have been an excellent place for all of the county offices currently housed at the old Centurylink building that the county invested over $5 million to rehab and purchase. Now, the county is moving the Justice Court into the “old” building that housed the county offices that moved to the Centurylink building. That move comes with a high-priced and fancy remodel, as will the “old” Justice Court, as it will now house the fifth District Court judge.
Whitefish Pilot
The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.
As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
Lake County Leader
Republicans best Dems again in Lake County
Results from last Tuesday’s election in Lake County show another Democratic rout in the few contested races. After provisional ballots were added to the total on Monday, the Lake County Election Office reports 13,425 votes were cast, a turnout of 62% of registered voters. Republican Ryan Zinke bested Democrat...
Flathead Beacon
Everything Christmas in Kalispell
Last spring, longtime river outfitters Cassie Baldelli and Jeff Baldelli sold Glacier Raft Company, turning it over to hospitality company Pursuit, ending their involvement in the business after four-and-a-half decades in the family name in West Glacier. Cassie Baldelli helped run the raft company for 10 years along with Glacier...
Pancakes & Bacon At Logan Health?
It's true! Logan Health Assisted Living Activity Department Fundraiser's set for this Friday night. There'll be a FULL pancake supper with a variety of fun toppings along with bacon, sausage, coffee, hot cocoa & juice. Don't worry about a thing, advance tickets ae available from Lisa Aichlmayr, Jana Judisch, or at the door for $10 per person, $25 for families, & $5, for each person over a family of 5. Be sure & wear your dancing shoes because Wylie Gustafson will be singing & playing the tunes. GO WYLIE!
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Timothy Leo Vleisides, 64, of Kalispell, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years supervised release for dealing meth. Vleisides pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A Kalispell man...
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
Flathead Beacon
Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault
A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
