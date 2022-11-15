The Flathead County Commission just approved the purchase of almost 40 acres of agricultural land in Lower Valley. The price tag was $1.5 million – three times what the county had planned to pay for this type of property. The county, through its “economic development arm” FCEDA, is also getting back over 60,000 square feet of Gateway West Mall because Teletech will not renew its lease on the property. That site would have been an excellent place for all of the county offices currently housed at the old Centurylink building that the county invested over $5 million to rehab and purchase. Now, the county is moving the Justice Court into the “old” building that housed the county offices that moved to the Centurylink building. That move comes with a high-priced and fancy remodel, as will the “old” Justice Court, as it will now house the fifth District Court judge.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO