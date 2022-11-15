ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Voting in Maricopa County: How does it compare with nation's other large counties?

By Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjIt0_0jBrK7Mm00

It take awhile to count votes in Maricopa County.

The time to process and verify Election Day drop-off votes is part of the system, but that hasn't stopped harsh criticism from local and national figures.

Election officials point to the many methods of voting allowed in the county and state and tight high-profile races as a reason that decisions on contests take a long time.

For Maricopa, the nation’s fourth-largest county by population, most voters voted by mail, an option that has been in place for three decades.

Arizona does not require a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot, but voters must request a ballot to be sent one. Mail-in ballots in Arizona must be received by the county’s elections department by Election Day, meaning the ballot must be mailed in advance of Election Day to be counted.

Mailed-in and dropped off early ballots in Maricopa County that arrive before Election Day are counted ahead of the election, so they are among the first results released on after the polls close.

After that, votes cast in person on Election Day are tallied and released, usually late on election night.

Ballots dropped off at voting centers on Election Day go through the same multi-step process of signature verification and counting, which begins the day after the election. Those vote totals are released in batches, and the counting continues for several days, particularly when there are a large number of dropped-off ballots.

Here's how the process compares with that in America's other five largest counties by population.

Counties in states where one party dominates high-profile races, like the Democrats in California and Republicans in Texas, also may have ballots counted long after the election, but the outcomes of their big races often are decided earlier than in purple Arizona.

Arizona vote counting: Changing future elections would have tradeoffs

Los Angeles and San Diego counties

In California, all voters receive a mail-in ballot, regardless of whether they request one. The state is home to two of the largest counties in the nation, Los Angeles County and San Diego County, which are first- and fifth-largest, respectively,

In 2020, before vaccines were widely available during the Covid-19 pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all California voters would receive a mail-in ballot but could still choose to vote in person, Cynthia Paes, director of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, said.

Even before the pandemic, California already had a robust mail-in voting program, Paes said.

“Prior to November 2020, about 70% of voters would vote by mail,” Paes said of San Diego County voters. “Now the vote by mail population has grown even more.”

Unlike Arizona, California allows ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted, which means ballots received after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked on time, are valid and will be counted, Paes said.

California allows counties to begin processing ballots as soon as they are received, Paes said, so most ballots that were received by the Sunday before Election Day were included in the first rounds of results released.

San Diego County and many other counties around California, including Los Angeles County, have also moved to a voting center model, similar to what Maricopa County has implemented.

Voters in those counties who choose to vote in person can go to any voting center in the county, rather than an assigned location based on where they live. The voting centers are open for multiple days ahead of Election Day and can print ballots on-site.

“It’s changing voter behavior,” Paes said. “Election Day is no longer a one-day event.”

Red vs. blue, rural vs. urban: Arizona's voting patterns in 2022 show familiar divide

Cook County and Chicago

Cook County in Illinois is home of Chicago and is the second-largest county in the United States by population. However, the city of Chicago has its own elections administration, the Chicago Board of Elections, and the county administers elections for suburban Cook County.

In Illinois, any voter can request a mail-in ballot, but the method is less popular in suburban Cook County than in Maricopa or San Diego counties.

Suburban Cook County, which does not include the city of Chicago in its vote totals, had about 730,000 ballots cast in November 2022, Sally Daly, deputy clerk of communications for the Cook County Clerk, said in an email. About 122,000 of those cast were mail-in ballots. However, like in California, ballots postmarked by Election Day are valid, so that number could increase, Daly said.

Early in-person voting took place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7 in suburban Cook County.

Early voting in downtown Chicago began Oct. 7 and lasted through Election Day, and early voting throughout the city opened Oct. 24 and lasted to Election Day. Chicago voters could vote at any voting location in the city.

Harris County, Texas

Harris County, Texas, is home to Houston and is the third-largest county in the nation by population.

In Texas mail-in voting is much less common, because voters must qualify for a mail-in ballot. Only voters who are either: 65 years old or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period, expected to give birth three weeks before or after the election or confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote are allowed mail-in ballots.

However, in-person early voting is the most common voting method in the county. Early voting began on October 24 and about 690,000 people voted early in-person, almost double the number of in-person voters on Election Day, according to data from the county.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @CorinaVanek.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 6

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors

With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm

PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

With Most of the Election Administration Over, Maricopa County Wraps up Ballot Tabulation

As the final remaining ballots in Maricopa County trickle in for counting, concerns are arising over the tabulation procedures. Some of the most Republican-dominant batches of ballots were not counted until the very end, sparking accusations that the order of counting was deliberately manipulated. Pam Kirby, executive director of the...
AZFamily

Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy