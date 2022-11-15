Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Demons in America
David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
newyorkalmanack.com
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
BBC
AI reunites Holocaust survivor with childhood photos
Blanche Fixler remembers hiding inside a bed while Nazis searched for her. "I felt them tapping on the bed," she recalls. "I said, you better not breathe or sneeze or anything - or you'll be dead." Blanche was a survivor - she was lucky. Six million Jews like her were...
newbooksnetwork.com
U2's the Joshua Tree
In U2's The Joshua Tree: Planting Roots in Mythic America (Backbeat, 2021) Bradley Morgan examines U2's iconic album and their critique of America as a symbol of hope. Through analysis of each track on The Joshua Tree, Morgan examines the 1987 release, the subsequent 2017 30th anniversary tour, and his own connection with the band and his Irish heritage.
newbooksnetwork.com
One Hundred Saturdays
With nearly a century of life behind her, Stella Levi had never before spoken in detail about her past. Then she met Michael Frank. He came to her Greenwich Village apartment one Saturday afternoon to ask her a question about the Juderia, the neighborhood in Rhodes where she'd grown up in a Jewish community that had thrived there for half a millennium.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping debut novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The 30-year-old Gunty was among three writers nominated for their first published books. The nonfiction...
Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy
Cormac McCarthy, who will turn 90 next July, has just published two new novels, Stella Maris and The Passenger. The latter is arguably his most ambitious and satisfying work to date. It is hard to think of any other American writer, or indeed writer from anywhere, who has been so inventive at such an advanced age. Saul Bellow and Toni Morrison both published novels in their mid-eighties, and Tom Keneally is still active at the age of 87, but their late work largely involves a consolidation of existing creative territory. McCarthy is striking out in new artistic directions. The central...
slj.com
Sabaa Tahir's 'All My Rage' Wins 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature
An emotional Tahir said winning the prestigious award felt like "an impossible dream." — Sabaa Tahir'sAll My Rage won the 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. An emotional Tahir accepted the award in front of a cheering audience at the National Book Foundation ceremony in New York...
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Ladislav Sutnar’s Modernudism
Czech modernist designer Ladislav Sutnar (1897–1976) arrived in the United States in 1939 on the eve of Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. He came to work on the Czech pavilion of the New York’s World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, Queens, which—owing to the war—never opened. Deciding not to return home, Sutnar was a man without a country—but a designer with a distinctive new approach who would find a definitive place in the American creative landscape.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Bill Mauldin: The Unofficial Cartoonist of the Second World War
Journalism and war have gone hand in hand for many years, with the field truly coming into its own during the Second World War. On all fronts, journalists worked among the troops, allowing them to report back to their respective publications as events happened. Most of these men would receive...
Eater
The Great American Chestnut Revival
On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Spotlight: Under a Veiled Moon by Karen Odden
In the tradition of C. S. Harris and Anne Perry, a fatal disaster on the Thames and a roiling political conflict set the stage for Karen Odden’s second Inspector Corravan historical mystery. September 1878. One night, as the pleasure boat the Princess Alice makes her daily trip up the...
