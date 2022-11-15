ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Blake Masters concedes Sen. Mark Kelly's victory, ending a crucial Arizona Senate race

By Ronald J. Hansen, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4uNl_0jBrJf3u00

Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters congratulated Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday on his reelection win, signaling a controversy-free ending to one of Arizona's most-watched races.

People familiar with the call described it as cordial, with each man expressing "mutual respect" for each other.

The call brings a pedestrian ending to a race that from the outset carried major national implications for the U.S. Senate.

Kelly's win helped Democrats preserve control of the chamber, and, if Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., wins the runoff election next month, the party would gain a seat in a remarkable reversal of longstanding midterm history.

In a tweet Tuesday, Masters referred to the call without elaborating. He said Republicans as a party must recalibrate their election strategies as "underdogs" moving forward. He gave no indication of his plans.

"I called and congratulated Mark Kelly this morning. There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward in my race," Masters wrote.

"Republicans are the underdogs now. I was outspent by over $70 million. That's what happens when you take on the national Democrat machine, the media, the universities, Big Tech, and woke corporations.

"So Republicans need to start thinking like underdogs. No more consultant one-size-fits-all strategies. We have to build on what works, scrap what doesn't."

A week after Election Day, the end of Arizona's elections remains at least party unclear. Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs was only projected to win her race late Monday, and Kari Lake, her Republican rival, has not conceded.

The state's attorney general race also is not over with Democrat Kris Mayes holding a scant 2,200-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh with more votes to count on Tuesday.

Looming over all of it is the possibility of lawsuits, especially after Maricopa County election officials had equipment problems that affected an estimated 30% of tabulators across the county on Election Day.

It was a problem that lasted hours and seemed especially likely to affect Republican voters, who dominated in-person voting, as former President Donald Trump had long signaled.

County officials maintain no ballots were lost or uncounted by the problems, and a judge refused to extend voting hours because of it.

Whatever the problems, Kelly's claim to winning the Senate race was perhaps the strongest for Democrats in Arizona. Unofficial results on Tuesday showed him leading Masters by nearly 126,000 votes, or 4.9 percentage points with few ballots left to count.

In addition to the threat of legal action, Trump never accepted his narrow loss in Arizona in 2020 to President Joe Biden. It was the smallest victory in the country for Biden and came in a state with a long history of Republican triumphs.

That, along with widespread complaints and disbelief from Trump's supporters, helped spark a months-long review of Maricopa County's ballots as ordered by the state Senate.

The resulting hand recount concluded Biden won, as county officials had first reported.

Reach the reporter Ronald J. Hansen at ronald.hansen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4493. Follow him on Twitter @ronaldjhansen.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Subscribe to our free political podcast, The Gaggle.

Comments / 31

Michelle Thomson
3d ago

why is it every time they take for every counting ballots the democrats win it makes people wonder if it was a plan to cheat

Reply(2)
6
Jane Abucha
3d ago

I applaud Blake Masters 👏 for being brave, that's democracy and there is always tomorrow 👏

Reply
6
Frank Nolasco
3d ago

that's great That he conceded, now we can move forward and get something done here in Arizona

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Cries Foul After Kari Lake Loses Arizona Governor Race: 'Really Bad'

Donald Trump has expressed the unsubstantiated belief that election irregularities cost Kari Lake the Arizona governor's race. Lake, the latest Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier to have lost their midterm election, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs nearly one week after the November 8 polls opened after mail-in ballots were slowly counted in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy