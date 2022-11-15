ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball: 3 takeaways from tight win over Villanova

How’s your anxiety treating you after yet another tight Michigan State basketball game?. For a third straight game, Michigan State was taken down the wire. All three of these tight games have taken place over the past seven days starting with a one-point loss to Gonzaga and then followed up by a double-overtime win over Kentucky and a two-point win over Villanova.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky-Michigan State revealed as most-watched game of young college basketball season

More than 2 million people watched as Michigan State took down No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday. The Spartan Wildcats matchup, which was televised on ESPN, was the most watched game of the 2022 season so far. It was a solid showing that garnered almost half a million more viewers than the next closest game which was the Duke-Kansas matchup with 1.56 million viewers. The MSU-Gonzaga contest pulled in a respectable 1.48 million viewers.
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
kentuckymonthly.com

Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
wbontv.com

The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run below average

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold shot of air will be with us this week. Temperatures will trend quite a bit colder compared to normal daytime highs. You should be experiencing highs in the mid-50s. No one will see those highs this week. I do think that some more warmth will be with us as we head into next week. Until we can reach that point, you’ll only reach the 30s. There’s a shot that we don’t even get above the freezing level on Saturday!
fox56news.com

Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier

Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
WTVQ

Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
