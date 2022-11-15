Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Michigan State basketball: 3 takeaways from tight win over Villanova
How’s your anxiety treating you after yet another tight Michigan State basketball game?. For a third straight game, Michigan State was taken down the wire. All three of these tight games have taken place over the past seven days starting with a one-point loss to Gonzaga and then followed up by a double-overtime win over Kentucky and a two-point win over Villanova.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky-Michigan State revealed as most-watched game of young college basketball season
More than 2 million people watched as Michigan State took down No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday. The Spartan Wildcats matchup, which was televised on ESPN, was the most watched game of the 2022 season so far. It was a solid showing that garnered almost half a million more viewers than the next closest game which was the Duke-Kansas matchup with 1.56 million viewers. The MSU-Gonzaga contest pulled in a respectable 1.48 million viewers.
Fighting Illini Fans: Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in Michigan-Illinois Today
Illinois, coming off two straight losses, looking to end its losing streak and stun the unbeaten Michigan Wolverines this weekend. You’ve got a chance to win BIG thanks to BetMGM, as you’ll get $200 in free bets if either team scores a TD in the game! Here’s how it works and what to do, but know you need to act quickly.
Look: Anthracite Uniforms Making Season Debut For Kentucky
Kentucky football is busting out the anthracite-chrome dome combo for the first time this season on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia: It's quite the late-season debut, but the Wildcats are in need of a change of luck, so maybe these will do the trick for Mark Stoops and Co. Here's how you ...
tonyspicks.com
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 11/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will play against the 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. South Carolina State enters this contest with a 0-3 record for the season. They make 12.0 turnovers per game and rack up 22.3 fouls as a team each game in basketball.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mason-Bracken to meet in Lex Cath tourney
Turns out the folks in Maysville and Brooksville won’t have to wait until late February for a Bracken County-Mason County matchup.
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
From Vandals to Trolls, Merrill community heads north to support football team
MERRILL, MI – For a couple of hours Saturday, the village of Merrill will relocate to the Upper Peninsula, identifying as both Vandals and Trolls. The parade begins Friday morning when the bus carrying the Merrill football team gets an escort on its way to the Superior Dome at Northern Michigan University to play for an 8-Player Division 1 state championship game.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run below average
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold shot of air will be with us this week. Temperatures will trend quite a bit colder compared to normal daytime highs. You should be experiencing highs in the mid-50s. No one will see those highs this week. I do think that some more warmth will be with us as we head into next week. Until we can reach that point, you’ll only reach the 30s. There’s a shot that we don’t even get above the freezing level on Saturday!
Did You Know There is a Cryptid Con Happening in Kentucky This Weekend?
Crypto-enthusiasts unite at this unique convention. Kentucky is no stranger to legends of cryptids. From reports of sasquatch sightings to the Hopkinsville Goblins, there is no shortage of cryptid lore from the bluegrass state. But before we get into Cryptid Con, it's important to know what exactly cryptids are. Merriam-Webster...
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0