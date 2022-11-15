Medal of Honor recipient to give online talk at FLCC

HOPEWELL — Vietnam veteran James C. McCloughan, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2017, will give an online talk at Finger Lakes Community College.

McCloughan’s talk — which is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 — is part of the History Culture and Diversity series organized by Robert Brown, professor of history, and supported by the FLCC Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Social Science Department.

There are multiple ways to take part. To join via web conference, for example, to ask a question, find the link in the FLCC events calendar at events.flcc.edu.

For those who want to watch only, Finger Lakes Television, the public access station based at the college, will broadcast the event four ways: Spectrum cable channel 1304 in the Finger Lakes region; Roku; FLCC Facebook; and web stream at fingerlakestv.org/live.

McCloughan was honored for risking his life multiple times between May 13 and 15, 1969, as an Army combat medic with the Company C, Third Battalion, 21st Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. On May 13, he ran 100 meters through a field under heavy fire to carry an injured soldier to safety. Later that day, during an ambush, he suffered shrapnel wounds while leading two soldiers to safety and moving four other injured soldiers.

On May 14, he was wounded again while aiding two soldiers in an open rice paddy and continued to assist the wounded amid heavy crossfire with the North Vietnamese Army. That night, he volunteered to hold a blinking strobe light in an open area for a supply drop. The following morning, he used a grenade to take out an enemy position and continued fighting and treating casualties.

McCloughan was cited for his “personal heroism, professional competence, and devotion to duty” and credited for inspiring his fellow soldiers to fight for survival and keeping injured soldiers alive.

For more information, email Robert.Brown@flcc.edu.