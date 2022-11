With Arkansas set to take on Ole Miss Saturday night, it seemed worth the effort to go back and look at last year's game that was eventually voted game of the year. At the time, it was viewed as an emotional roller coaster that ended with three touchdowns scored in the final 1:22 that was decided on a 2-point conversion with 103 points on the board in regulation.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO