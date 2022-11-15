Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
Candy laced with THC, marijuana seized in large amounts from York County home
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies seized 27 pounds of drugs, including 13 pounds of THC laced candy, from a home in Smyrna, South Carolina. The edibles were disguised with names like Starbuds, Cannaburst Sours and Skittlez, making them almost identical to real brands but with certain twists to the names.
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
‘Lack of sauce’ at Gastonia Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
FOX Carolina
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot, 15 guns seized from South Carolina home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot and 15 guns were among the drugs and property seized from an Upstate home recently. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Clemson Police Department on a search warrant and seized the following from a home in Mauldin:
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin. Marijuana - 1,207g. Fentanyl - 2.4g. THC Wax -...
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
wach.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
York County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responds to apartment complex, suspect taken into custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirmed Thursday night that the SWAT team and negotiators had responded to the Village at Lake Wylie apartment complex. Officials were on Greenwich Boulevard in Lake Wylie and urged residents of the apartment complex to stay off the balcony...
Charlotte man charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
A Charlotte man was charged on Friday in connection to a fraud scheme that was worth millions.
Salisbury woman sentenced on meth-related charges: Sheriff
A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to five years and nine months on meth-related charges, authorities said.
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
Comments / 0