York County, SC

qcnews.com

Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin. Marijuana - 1,207g. Fentanyl - 2.4g. THC Wax -...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts

Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wach.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC

