cenlanow.com
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from a Rayne home
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary which occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
cenlanow.com
Nathan Williams’ Grammy nod and Louisiana Creole Inc.’s annual Zydeco and Creole Heritage Awards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Exciting news and a big congratulations to Acadiana’s own Nathan Williams and The Zydeco Cha Chas on their Grammy nomination for best regional roots album for their recording “Lucky Man”. News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig caught up with the living legend to find out how...
