RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary which occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.

RAYNE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO