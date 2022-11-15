Read full article on original website
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
sheltonherald.com
Memorial services planned for Nick Edwards, Greenwich social worker, educator and meditation leader
GREENWICH — A memorial service will be held later this winter for Charles Nicholas Edwards III, a longtime educator in the mental-health field and a social worker with the town of Greenwich. Edwards, known to friends as "Nick," died Nov. 6 at the age of 76 in Fairfield, Iowa,...
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Coliseum Redo Promise: Park Will Be Public
The public space at the new Coliseum site redevelopment will be a true “gateway to the city” that is open to all — and not a fenced-in private courtyard like what currently sits one block away in front of the Knights of Columbus tower. City officials...
sheltonherald.com
Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families
SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
St. Mark's Day Care Center in Bridgeport to be closed today
The St. Mark's Day Care Center on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport will be closed Friday.
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $98M contract for UH-60M
Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $98,932,185 modification (P00007) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0010 for UH-60M Black Hawk aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $98,932,185 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Lamond Daniels, Ex-Finch Aide, Announces Exploratory Committee For Mayor
Ten months from a mayoral primary, Lamond Daniels who served as director of Neighborhood Initiatives during the mayoral administration of Bill Finch is exploring a run against Mayor Joe Ganim who’s seeking another four-year term. Unknown to the general public, but recognizable to city stakeholders from his former position,...
New Britain Herald
Old Plimpton & Hills building in New Britain will be renovated, turned into apartment complex
NEW BRITAIN – What has been a continuous eyesore sitting on the corner of Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard, the old Plimpton & Hills building will be renovated and turned into an apartment complex. “This is a fantastic project; it completes a bunch of our goals in the plan...
sheltonherald.com
'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square
SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
sheltonherald.com
Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for
Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp
TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional...
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
