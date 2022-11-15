ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families

SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
SHELTON, CT
helihub.com

Sikorsky awarded $98M contract for UH-60M

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $98,932,185 modification (P00007) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0010 for UH-60M Black Hawk aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $98,932,185 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
STRATFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Lamond Daniels, Ex-Finch Aide, Announces Exploratory Committee For Mayor

Ten months from a mayoral primary, Lamond Daniels who served as director of Neighborhood Initiatives during the mayoral administration of Bill Finch is exploring a run against Mayor Joe Ganim who’s seeking another four-year term. Unknown to the general public, but recognizable to city stakeholders from his former position,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square

SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for

Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp

TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional...
