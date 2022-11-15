ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Tri-City Herald

Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More

"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Tri-City Herald

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game

QB PJ Walker (ankle) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Burns Chases Another Addition to ‘the Web’

Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday. I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake. Although the Panthers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Where is Aqeel Glass?

Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.

