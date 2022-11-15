ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spam answers the call – ‘Bring us some figgy pudding’

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The makers of Spam have come up with a new product for the holidays. It’s a take on a holiday food most of us have heard about but never tried.

Think of the song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” After you get past the first verse, the song is about figgy pudding: “… bring us some figgy pudding,” “… we all like our figgy pudding,” and “… we won’t go until we get some.”

Spam Brand decided to answer the call. It is offering Spam Figgy Pudding for a limited time. The company calls it a “savory, sweet and comforting treat.” It features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with “winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors.”

    (Photo Courtesy Hormel Foods LLC // The SPAM® Brand)
    (Photo Courtesy Hormel Foods LLC // The SPAM® Brand)
    (Photo Courtesy Hormel Foods LLC // The SPAM® Brand)

Spam Brand says a recent survey showed that 69% of people have heard of figgy pudding, but only 17% have tried it.

Figgy pudding is not the texture that most of us associate with pudding. It might have figs or some other dried fruit, like raisins.

“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can!” Steve Venenga, Spam Brand vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “It honors the traditional recipe while making it easy and versatile to enjoy.”

He suggests trying it on a skewer, a charcuterie board, or with Dutch baby pancakes.

Spam Figgy Pudding is available for a limited time at Spam.com , Amazon.com , and Walmart.com .

