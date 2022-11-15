ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Officers find about 28 pounds of cocaine hidden inside wheelchair at JFK airport: CBP

By Aliza Chasan
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVgNT_0jBrI7RC00

QUEENS (PIX11) — A woman allegedly smuggled about $450,000 worth of cocaine in the wheels of her wheelchair from the Dominican Republic to John F. Kennedy International Airport, officials said Monday.

Officers noticed the wheels on Emelinda Paulino De Rivas’ wheelchair weren’t working when she flew into New York on Thursday, authorities said. A U. S. Customs and Border Protection x-ray of the wheelchair detected an anomaly in each wheel, so officers probed them and found around 28 pounds of cocaine inside.

When is the average date for snowfall in Connecticut?

A lethal dose is 1-3 grams. The amount of cocaine could have caused around 6,000 deadly overdoses, according to CBP.

Officers arrested De Rivas on federal narcotics smuggling charges, officials said. She was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods,” said Francis J. Russo, director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island

NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Manhattan DA moves to dismiss over 180 convictions linked to guilty NYPD officers

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After eight NYPD officers were convicted of perjury, stealing and selling guns, and bribery, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg announced Thursday he requested over 180 misdemeanor convictions connected to the ex-NYPD officers be dismissed. Bragg wants the 188 convictions thrown out on the strength of due process violations. “While most law enforcement officials and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets more than 5 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut

Jorge Freytes, 37, of 158 Maple St., faced sentencing last week in federal court, in Bridgeport, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Monday. He was sentenced during the proceeding to 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. The hefty prison sentence came amid Freytes in November 2021 pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy