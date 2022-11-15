The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake

Read full article on original website
El Salvador will be buying one Bitcoin a day, says country's president
(Kitco News) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is doubling down on his Bitcoin bet despite the massive price drop, promising to buy one Bitcoin a day starting Friday. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender — a move that happened in September 2021, just a couple of months before Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Since then, the world's largest cryptocurrency has been on a steep downward slope, falling 75% from those record highs.
Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos
Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
Wall Street seen opening higher but U.S. recession priced in
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, indicating a higher open on Wall Street, as investors digest warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on U.S. interest rates, but the U.S. bond yield curve remains priced for a recession. S&P futures gained 0.8%, recovering poise after...
Gold, silver near steady amid conflicting outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near steady in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are seeing selling interest limited by a slight dip in the U.S. dollar index and also in U.S. Treasury yields. However, buyers in gold and silver are being squelched by solidly lower crude oil prices on this day. December gold was last up $0.80 at $1,777.60 and December silver was down $0.028 at $21.49.
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
'Big Short' Michael Burry says this is gold's time, cites crypto 'contagion'
(Kitco News) In a rare comment, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has weighed in on gold, stating that this is the time for the precious metal to rally because of the crypto contagion risk post-FTX collapse. Burry, who runs the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, is known for spotting...
Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds
After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
Silver prices have room to move higher but the market needs to stabilize to attract new capital - Silver Hammer CEO
(Kitco News) - Silver's dramatic rally this past month was inevitable; however, according to one silver mining executive, if the market is going to attract long-term value investors, prices need to stabilize at these higher levels. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Morgan Lekstrom, president and CEO of Silver...
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Gold’s recent short-term trend is in a defined cycle - Rally, Consolidate, Repeat
Gold has shifted gears from extended rallies followed by a multi-month correction to its current almost parabolic upside move. This move began during the first week of November and continues to this day. In fact, we are getting the first indications that the extended correction at least for now has concluded and a new stage has begun. The best way to describe the characteristics of this recent rally is using a short-term 60-minute chart which clearly shows that gold is in a defined cycle. That cycle has three components; rally, consolidate, and repeat. The chart below is a 60-minute candlestick chart of gold futures which visibly illustrates that characteristic.
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
Two reasons why gold prices are moving higher - Pierre Lassonde on crypto and U.S. Dollar
On Tuesday, Lassonde spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich. Since co-founding Franco-Nevada in the 1960s, Pierre Lassonde saw his company grow to behemoth in the royalty and streaming space with a current market cap of over $34 billion. Lassonde said that 2023 should be a good year for gold. With cryptocurrency in the doldrums and the U.S. dollar weakening, gold should get a lift.
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
Gold sentiment is slightly bullish, but not enough to drive prices back above $1,800 next week
The gold market is ending the week holding on to most of this month's gains as the price...
Looking past inflation, why gold trades higher in the latter half of this decade - Felix Zulauf
Felix Zulauf said that gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. On Monday Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news,...
ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay 296 bln euros of loans
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay nearly 300 billion euros ($310 billion) in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone's financial system in the euro's 22-year history. The move is...
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
Harmony Gold reports lower production in September quarter, maintains its FY23 guidance
The company said that its operational results for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 were driven...
