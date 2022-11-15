The Hornets and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. As we reported yesterday, the Hornets will be without star guard, LaMelo Ball, for the next few games with a left ankle sprain. The X-Ray came back negative which is good news, but he will be out for tonight's game in Cleveland. Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) and Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) have also been ruled out. Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO