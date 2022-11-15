ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tri-City Herald

Thunder Gameday: Grind City Showdown

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been better than expected this season, hovering just one game below .500 to this point. They've been on a tough road trip over the past week, but have looked spectacular. To cap off the week away from home, the Thunder will be in Memphis to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Hornets and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. As we reported yesterday, the Hornets will be without star guard, LaMelo Ball, for the next few games with a left ankle sprain. The X-Ray came back negative which is good news, but he will be out for tonight's game in Cleveland. Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) and Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) have also been ruled out. Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mentioned in MVP Discussion

After a remarkable stretch of play from star ball handler Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder guard has crept into the early season MVP conversation. Earlier this week, SGA's game-winning 3-pointer capped off a 42-point performance against the Washington Wizards and garnered attention from around the league. With Oklahoma City's record hovering...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Hornets Lose Double OT Thriller in Cleveland

The Cavaliers got out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and had kept up a similar distance throughout the game. This felt like another uninspiring Hornets loss- something that Hornets fans have become accustomed to throughout the 4-12 start to the season. Charlotte trailed by 10 with 44 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Things got a lot more exciting in a hurry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Thunder, Grizzlies to Meet Friday in a Battle of Future Titans

Oklahoma City and Memphis will face off on the hardcourt Friday in what is sure to be a battle between two future Western Conference titans. More alike than they or their respective front offices would probably admit, I’d expect they’ll meet in the Playoffs in the coming years more than once.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

