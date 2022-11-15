2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard.

According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. in the mall parking lot.

Ronald Grundy (mugshot)

A woman was struck in the arm, according to the release. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the woman underwent surgery to remove the bullet and her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

According to the release, Grundy and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, confronted three people inside the mall while one of them was wearing a ski mask and asked the victims “you good?”

Jakobi Kinsey (mugshot)

Grundy fired shots out of the passenger window at the other people while they were going to their car, according to the release.

Grundy was arrested Monday in Cook County and Kinsey was arrested Saturday in Chicago, according to the release. Both are charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X Felony.

A judge denied bond for Grundy and a judge set Kinsey’s bond at $1 million with 10% to apply, according to the release.

Grundy and Kinsey are expected to be back in court next month for their next appearances.

