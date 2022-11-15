Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
WILX-TV
AG Nessel reissues video on potential punishments for making school threats
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video outlining the potential punishments for making school threats. The reminder comes as reports of threats against schools increase in the state. In Ferndale, 12 minutes outside of Detroit, two teens were arrested after two separate incidents against Ferndale Middle School and Ferndale High School earlier this week.
