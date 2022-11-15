LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video outlining the potential punishments for making school threats. The reminder comes as reports of threats against schools increase in the state. In Ferndale, 12 minutes outside of Detroit, two teens were arrested after two separate incidents against Ferndale Middle School and Ferndale High School earlier this week.

