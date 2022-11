Longtime Dillingham resident David Francis Bouker, 91, died at Kanakanak Hospital on September 28, 2022. David was born on March 23, 1931 in Tacoma, Washington to Francis and Nina Bouker. David attended Catholic schools most of his primary years, completing 8th grade at Holy Rosary. David then went to West...

DILLINGHAM, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO